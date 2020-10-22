TROY — The town’s selectboard plans to host an in-person candidates forum tonight featuring contenders for state offices.
The session, slated to start at 7 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center on South Street, can safely accommodate 36 attendees, according to a notice on the town’s website.
As a result, people are asked to RSVP in advance via email at selectmen@troy-nh.us or by calling 242-7722. Attendees are also asked to wear a mask.
Slated to participate in the forum are N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, Lucius Parshall, Denise Ricciardi, Jennifer Rhodes, N.H. Rep. Bruce Tatro and Richard Thackston 3rd, according to an email Wednesday from Town Administrator Mary Guild.
Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is running for re-election in N.H. Senate District 9 against a challenge by Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican. In addition to other communities, the district includes the local towns of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
Parshall, a Marlborough Democrat, and Thackston, a Republican who serves as chairman of the Troy selectboard, are running for a single seat in the N.H. House. The two are vying to succeed outgoing Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough, to represent Cheshire County House District 10, which covers Marlborough and Troy.
Tatro, D-Swanzey, is running for re-election in Cheshire County House District 15, facing a challenge from Rhodes, a Republican from Winchester. The district covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
The general election is Nov. 3.