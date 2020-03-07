Operating budget: $1,569,732 recommended by the budget committee. (Selectmen had recommended a $5,800 higher budget, with that money going toward the ambulance service.)
That number is up $29,458, or about 1.9 percent, from the $1,540,274 voters approved last year.
It does not include the $419,412 for water/sewer operations, which are paid for through user fees and not taxes.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenueHot topics: Selectmen and the budget committee differ on the fate of a warehouse on the Troy Depot property. Selectmen favor spending $20,000 to stabilize, repair and paint the warehouse, while the committee doesn’t recommend the article.
Both recommend spending $19,000 to remove the structure, which will be voided if voters decide to repair the warehouse.
Also on the warrant: Buying and equipping a Dodge Durango pursuit vehicle for $43,742 and withdrawing $36,768 from the police capital reserve fund to pay for it, with the remaining $6,974 to be raised from taxes; raises, totaling $14,712, for some town employees based on cost of living increases, longevity and merit; $16,000 for replacing the boiler and fuel tanks at the town office; requiring the town clerk and tax collector to accept debit and credit cards, electronic checks or transfers, or other forms of electronic transfers, both online and in person; a total of $8,737 for various social-services agencies; bond payments for the sewer plant upgrades, water system improvements and landfill closure; and additions to and withdrawals from reserve funds.
At the polls Tuesday, voters will also look at changing zoning laws to allow breweries in the village and highway business districts; add definitions for breweries, restaurants, drive-through restaurants, and taverns; and adding new standards for regulating commercial-scale solar energy systems and moving those definitions into another section of the zoning laws.
Contested races: Incumbent Curtis C. Hopkins and Timothy Wilson for a three-year term as selectman
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Samuel E. Paul Community Center
Meeting: Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., Troy Elementary School.