TROY — Incumbent Selectman Curtis C. Hopkins squeaked out a narrow victory over challenger Timothy Wilson in the only contested race on Troy’s ballot Tuesday.
Hopkins received 137 votes to Wilson’s 135.
Voters also approved adding new standards for regulating commercial-scale solar-energy systems and moving the definitions into another section of the zoning laws (190-75), changing zoning laws to allow breweries in the village and highway business districts (227-47) and adding definitions for breweries, restaurants, drive-through restaurants and taverns (212-58).
The following were elected without contest: Richard HKS Thackston for a two-year term as moderator (207 votes); Mark Huntoon for a three-year term as fire chief (267); Bert Lang for a five-year term as water/sewer commissioner (243); Benjamin R. Drugg for one of three three-year terms on the budget committee on the ballot (257); Richard HKS Thackston for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds (183); Craig Lang for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (251); Richard HKS Thackston for a two-year term on the budget committee (191); and Richard HKS Thackston for a one-year term on the zoning board of adjustment (173).
A total of 282 people cast ballots at the polls Tuesday at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, or about 17.7 percent of Troy’s 1,594 registered voters.
Troy’s annual town meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Troy Elementary School.