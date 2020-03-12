TROY — Voters at Troy’s annual meeting Wednesday night approved most of the warrant unchanged, after some discussion of issues that caused the town to overspend its budget last year.
This year’s $1,575,532 budget, approved Wednesday by voice vote, reflects $61,000 in costs that Troy incurred in 2019 but had to roll over to 2020 when, as the selectmen put it in the town report, there was “too much year left at the end of the money.”
During the meeting and in a subsequent interview, selectboard Chairman Richard H. Thackston III explained that switching accounting systems midyear created issues, and some departments were overspending without being aware of it. The departure of the town administrator last fall didn’t help, he added.
“The responsibility for it all falls on the selectmen,” Thackston said after the meeting.
He assured residents that the issues have been corrected, and the town will be able to track its expenditures better this year.
The operating budget passed after an amendment raising it by $5,800 to account for ambulance repairs.
In what budget committee member Benjamin Drugg said was a change from previous years, three annual bond payments totaling $234,738 were broken out as separate warrant articles rather than included in the budget. All passed on voice votes without discussion.
More than 50 voters attended the meeting in the Troy Elementary School gym.
Voters also approved $419,412 for the water/sewer department, $72,000 in appropriations to capital reserve funds, $57,466 for road maintenance and construction paid for by state block-grant funds, $43,742 to buy a police vehicle, $31,238 for the cemetery operating budget, $16,000 to replace the boiler and fuel tanks at the town office, $15,000 in deposits to expendable trust funds, $14,712 for pay wages for town employees, $8,737 to support area nonprofit agencies and $25,000 for town hall repairs, among other appropriations.
They also passed an article that will require the town clerk and tax collector to accept credit card payments for amounts due to the town, with some exceptions. People who choose to pay by card will be responsible for a small transaction fee, so town revenue will not be affected.
Two articles addressed structures on the Troy Depot property. One appropriated $5,000 to remove a shed; the other, $20,000 to stabilize, repair and paint a warehouse.
Thackston said the money will be enough to shore up the structure and give the town the option of using it for something in the future.
The other option on the warrant was to appropriate $19,000 to remove the warehouse. By narrowly passing the money for repairs, 27-24, voters rendered that second article void.
Voters also authorized the town to contract for the services of a building inspector and appropriated $1,000 for that purpose.