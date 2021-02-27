A Troy man on Monday was charged with multiple felonies alleging he sexually abused a girl for years.
Eric T. Roberts, 41, faces seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one count of felonious sexual assault. The charges were included in Cheshire County Superior Court’s monthly release of grand jury indictments Friday.
The charges allege Roberts sexually assaulted the girl, whom he knew, multiple times in Jaffrey starting around 2012 or 2013 and continuing at least into 2018, and possibly as late as last year. She was under 13 for part of that time, according to the indictments.
The headline of this article has been updated to correct the number of charges Roberts faces.