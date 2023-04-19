DOVER, Vt. — A Troy man died in a single-vehicle crash after his truck lost its brakes while rounding a curve, police said, causing him to drive into an embankment.
Jeremy R. Michaud, 35, of Troy, was driving a 1993 Mack diesel truck owned by Keene well drilling contractor Cushing & Sons on Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m., according to Dover Police Chief Randall Johnson. Michaud’s truck drove over the embankment on Dover Hill Road at the intersection of Taft Brook Road, Johnson said.
“It’s still under investigation, but a preliminary report shows the apparent loss of brakes while heading down the road,” Johnson said Wednesday morning. “Going into the sharp curve is when he went off the roadway and struck the trees.”
Johnson said witnesses reported hearing Michaud blow the air horn of the vehicle before driving off the road, which police believe was to inform oncoming vehicles he had lost control of the truck.
“We’re assuming he died on impact,” Johnson said. “... [The crash] did damage guardrails that were there because it was a sharp curve. And he hit some pretty good-size trees, but none had fallen.”
He said the investigation into the crash and removal of the vehicle closed the road until about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, which handles some vehicle crash investigations in the state, is inspecting the vehicle to offer an explanation of why it lost its brakes.
Dover police were assisted in their response by the East and West Dover Fire Departments, Wilmington Fire Department, Deerfield Valley Rescue, Ace Automotive, Dover’s town road crew and the Vermont DMV.
