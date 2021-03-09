TROY — Voters approved a pair of zoning amendments on Tuesday and elected officers in uncontested races.
The zoning changes permit a recreational vehicle to serve as a temporary living space on a residential lot if there is already a dwelling on that lot and clarify that accessory dwelling units are not restricted to units that are attached to a primary dwelling. The first passed 136-61, the second 146-60.
The following were elected without contest: Richard "Dick" Thackston III for a three-year term on the selectboard; Timothy Wilson for a one-year term on the selectboard; Marcy Johnson for a three-year term as town clerk/tax collector; Scott Meader for a three-year term as second deputy fire chief; Kris Lepisto for a three-year term as cemetery trustee; Benjamin R. Drugg for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds; Howard M. Sheats for a five-year term as water/sewer commissioner; Deborah R. Wilson for a three-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Steven Sawyer for a three-year term on the planning board; Matthew Meacham for a two-year term on the budget committee and also for a two-year term on the planning board; Rebecca Hackler for a three-year term as a library trustee; and Brianne Rouleau for a one-year term as a library trustee.
The election was held at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center. Of the 1,701 registered voters, 211 cast ballots.
The town will convene for its business meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Troy Elementary School, 44 School St.