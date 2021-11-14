TROY — A house on West Hill Road was severely damaged in a second-alarm fire on Saturday evening.
The Troy Fire Department first responded just before 5 p.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene. A dispatcher said the fire started in the basement and was quickly knocked down, but the fire rekindled and firefighters returned to the property just before 9 p.m.
A GoFundMe page has been started for the homeowner, Patricia HoganCamp, by her daughter, who says HoganCamp lost everything but her car and her cat. As of Sunday evening, more than $1,000 had been raised of the $2,000 goal.
The Troy Fire Department could not be reached for information on Sunday.
This is a developing story, more information will be published as it becomes available.