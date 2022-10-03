TROY — If a project by the town’s historical society goes as planned, a train could soon pull up to the old Cheshire Railroad Depot for the first time in decades.
The Troy Historical Society plans to purchase a Budd Rail Diesel Car — which once ran through Cheshire County — and move it to outside the railroad depot, according to Kim Chaffee, the society’s chair.
“There will be a lot of enthusiasm. I can already see it. I can already feel it,” Chaffee said. “It just seems like the right thing to do, especially with this depot being fully restored.”
On Saturday, Chaffee moved busily around the depot, readying the exhibit, which harkens back to the building’s days as a stop along the Cheshire branch of the Boston & Maine Railroad, for Remembering the Railroad Day on Oct. 15.
That event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food and guest speakers, will recount the history of the railroad system in Cheshire County and include a discussion of the plans to purchase the 85-foot, bidirectional, self-propelled passenger car.
Built in 1957, the car, which bears the number 6154 and was fitted to accommodate 90 passengers, ran on the Cheshire line for two years before being relocated to another line along the north shore of Massachusetts, according to Chaffee.
The historical society plans to fund the purchase and transport of the car, which is owned by the Vermont Rail System and sits in North Walpole, entirely through donations and has gotten an invoice for it asking for about $6,000.
But, because the train weighs about 118,000 pounds, transportation is expected to be the bulk of the expense, with estimates north of $20,000, Chaffee said. She noted, though, that the route the train would follow when being delivered mirrors the old Cheshire line.
“The very sentimental cool part is the train would be coming down Route 12, parallel to the line she ran for many years — that’s because the rail trail is right off Route 12,” Chaffee said. “Just to be able to know she’s coming back, coming home the same way she ran for many years is very poetic.”
The historical society got permission from the Troy selectboard to pursue fundraising for the project on Sept. 1, according to meeting minutes. So far, Chaffee said, the project has garnered a lot of excitement from history and train enthusiasts near and far. A social media post she made about the plans to purchase the train has been viewed thousands of times, she said.
“The railroad community is amazing. From people that are currently on the rails to people that are retired from the rails to just hobby enthusiasts, so model trains, you name it,” Chaffee said. “You mention train and everyone’s ears perk up.”
The final location for the car has not fully been determined, since the best plot of land for it — directly adjacent to the depot parallel to the rail trail — is owned by the state, Chaffee said. The Troy Historical Society, with support from the Historical Society of Cheshire County, has asked the state to buy, lease or donate that land to locate the train there.
In a letter written to Gov. Chris Sununu, Alan F. Rumrill, the director of the county historical society, noted that the society “considers the restored Troy depot as the best surviving example of railroad architecture in the region.”
That letter describes the depot as an educational space and tourist attraction that could be made even better with the train car located there.
“The restored structure illustrates the important story of the impact of rail on New Hampshire,” Rumrill wrote. “But it is difficult to tell the entire story of railroad history without the presence of a rail car.”
While fundraising for the project has yet to begin, Chaffee said that anyone who is interested in the train car should reach out to her at 603-209-4922 or the Troy Historical Society at troy.nh.history@gmail.com.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to bring the train to Troy but it’s not for Troy,” Chaffee said. “It’s for the community, the county, the state, for all the railroad enthusiasts and people that ride the rail trail.”
