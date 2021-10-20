TROY — The new owner of Troy’s downtown country store said he doesn’t plan to change anything about the business.
The Massachusetts-based 33 Central Square Real Estate LLC purchased Troy Deli and Marketplace from its previous owners, Karen and Archie Cox III, late last month for $300,000, property records show.
New co-owner Mike Patel, who moved to the area from Queens, N.Y., told The Sentinel on Tuesday he’s been running the store for the past two weeks. He’d previously learned of the business from a friend in the Monadnock Region, he said.
Patel called the store’s recent operations “good” and said he doesn’t have any changes planned for the store.
In a recent Facebook post, the deli announced that it hopes to make improvements based on public input. It encouraged people to share feedback in a Facebook message or an email to troymarket33@gmail.com.
“[W]e are here to serve the community of Troy and around to the best of our ability and we will do everything possible to provide the best customer service/satisfaction,” the store announced. “... [W]ithout the support from community we would not be able to succeed.”