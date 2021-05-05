TROY — Audrey Cox was only five years old when her great-aunt Peggy died in January 2019, but still has plenty of fond memories of her.
"She was kind, nice and fun. And she was special," Audrey, now 7, said. "And I liked to go sledding at her house and spend lots of time with her."
Peggy Hurd, a Swanzey resident who died of breast cancer at 61, did not have any children of her own, and was like a second grandmother, said Audrey's mom, Beth Cox.
"She wasn’t married, so she really spoiled her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews quite often," Cox said. "... She was always here for dinner, or we were there. We spent a lot of time together."
And in the two years since her great-aunt's death, Audrey has really struggled with grief, her mother said. Cox and her husband, Andrew, got Audrey books to help her mourn, and considered getting her a counselor before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Then, in late March, they encouraged her to look for a way to transform her grief into joy.
"And just one morning, at the breakfast table, we were having a sad moment, and I said, 'Audrey, we’ve got to come up with a way for this to turn into something different, not just a sadness, but let’s try to think of this as how we can be happier, or make Aunt Peggy proud, or honor her,' " Cox said.
In that moment, the idea for Cards from Kids Who Care — a project Audrey has launched to create handmade cards for local cancer patients — was born.
"I was sad thinking about Aunt Peggy, and I talked with Mommy, and she told me to come up with a way to turn my sadness into happiness," Audrey said. "So, I came up with Cards from Kids Who Care to make people feel better. ... I like to draw, and I like to make people feel better."
Audrey started with the goal of making 50 cards by April 8. But after enlisting help from her family, including her four-year-old sister Lauren, and her 2nd grade class at Troy Elementary School, she ended up with 80 cards.
"Friends, classmates, parents of classmates, a teacher, family — it was like a therapy session for everybody, really," Beth Cox said.
Cox's mother, Linda Heath, has volunteered with Joy's Network since her sister's death, and helped inspire Audrey to start the card-making project, Cox added.
The Keene-based nonprofit, which provides custom care packages and financial assistance for people undergoing cancer treatment in the Monadnock Region, connected Beth and Audrey Cox with the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Cheshire Medical Center. They went in late April to hand-deliver the first batch of Cards from Kids Who Care.
"We got home, and we had 12 more cards made by the end of the day, because it was just that touching and inspiring," Beth Cox said of the visit to Cheshire Medical, where her Aunt Peggy received cancer treatment.
Audrey now has a new goal of completing 70 cards by June 1. She's already well on her way with more than 40 cards so far. Moving forward, she aims to make 50 cards a month, for a total of 600 cards in a year.
"She likes that big number," her mother said, with a smile.
Joy's Network also commissioned Audrey to make a card that will be printed in mass quantities, and sent as a welcome letter to everyone who receives service from the group, according its president, Kimberley Diemond.
Audrey's project holds a special place for Diemond and her sister, Michelle Potter, who lost their mother, Joy Diemond Herrick, to cancer in 2009. They started Joy's Network as a way to honor her, and help other families facing cancer.
"It warms my heart to see Audrey participating in a project like this, because I know when we formed Joy’s Network, it was part of my healing process, and my sister’s healing process," Diemond said. "And so to see Audrey doing something similar at such a young age is really inspiring. We’re really proud of her."
And the cards can help those who receive them by reminding them that they are not alone on their journey through cancer treatment, Diemond added.
"Some of the folks we work with, they don’t have any support," she said. "Some have great family support, but others have nobody."
For Audrey, the cards are tangible signs that people care for cancer patients. Additionally, she said, the project has helped her cope with her great-aunt's death.
"I think it helps others because I care about them," Audrey said. "And I hope it puts a smile on their face. And it makes me feel happy because I am making other people happy."
Anyone who wants to contribute to Cards from Kids Who Care can send their own handmade cards to Joy's Network at 463 Washington St. Keene, NH 03431. All ages welcome.