A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of New England, including the Monadnock Region.
The remnants of Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall in North Carolina late Monday night, are expected to bring rain and wind to the region later today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Hurricane Service predicts the storm will move quickly through the mid-Atlantic states today and into New England, skirting the Monadnock Region and cutting a swath over Vermont.
“There’s a pretty good chance of strong winds late this afternoon and this evening, especially on the hilltops,” said Michael Cempa, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. He said the Monadnock Region could see winds of up to 50 miles per hour.
A flash flood watch is also in effect beginning at 2 p.m., but Cempa said the chance of flooding in the Keene area remains slight. The National Hurricane Service puts the risk of flash flooding in the region at about 10 percent.
Scattered showers in the morning will give way to heavier rain and possibly thunderstorms by this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Tropical storm conditions are expected during a two- to three-hour period, Cempa said, when rain and wind could be heavy at times. The region could see one to three inches of rain from this storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Cempa said he expects the worst of the storm to move beyond southern New Hampshire by midnight.
After threatening Florida’s eastern coastline during the weekend, Isaias made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Monday at Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall. Tropical storm winds range from 39 to 73 miles per hour.
The storm could bring much-needed rain to the state, nearly 48 percent of which is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
The NIDIS classifies Keene as “abnormally dry,” a step below drought conditions.
Myrtle Beach inundated by surge
The storm unleashed 90 mph wind gusts as it came ashore as well as tornadoes while causing an historic storm surge inundation in Myrtle Beach, S.C. It is set to produce torrential rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding from Virginia to Maine.
The Hurricane Center expects flooding, “some of which may be significant,” along with tropical storm force winds, particularly in coastal areas. Downed trees and power outages, flying debris, and minor damage to some structures are possible.
The storm is also forecast to generate a storm surge of one to three above normally dry land along the coast from the Virginia Tidewater to southern New England.
At 5 a.m., the storm was centered 85 miles west-southwest of Norfolk, Va. with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, racing north-northeast at 20 mph.
Tropical storm warnings stretch from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to coastal Maine. Wind gusts along the coast may reach 60 to 80 mph, and 40 to 60 mph just inland.
Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches in predicted in the Mid-Atlantic, heaviest east of Interstate 95. Predicted amounts decrease to 2 to 4 inches from eastern New York into Vermont, and to 1 to 3 inches over the remainder of New England.
A tornado watch covers much of the Delmarva Peninsula, southern New Jersey, eastern Maryland and a small portion of eastern Virginia until noon Tuesday.
When Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. around 11:10 p.m. Monday night, it became the second hurricane to make landfall in what has been a record-setting Atlantic season.
Downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday, it rapidly gained strength during the day Monday as it approached the South Carolina-North Carolina coast, with peak winds increasing from 70 to 85 mph.
It joins Hanna, which came ashore in Padre Island, Texas, on July 25 as the second landfalling hurricane in the U.S. this year.
The Washigton Post contributed to this report.