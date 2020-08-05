Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the Monadnock Region Tuesday night, with heavy winds knocking down trees and branches, closing roads and leaving nearly 100,000 of Eversource customers statewide without power.
After barreling through several tropical islands, the storm — which formed on July 30 — made landfall in North Carolina late Monday and swept northward before dissipating in Canada early Wednesday morning.
Tornado warnings were issued locally Tuesday, but as of Wednesday morning it was too early to know if any actually formed in the area, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
On the Jaffrey-Rindge town line, Clair said there was a report of a funnel cloud, but that it “wouldn’t be a tornado unless it touched the ground.”
Nearly 5,000 customers in the Monadnock Region still had no power as of Wednesday morning, according to Eversource’s online outage map. Though a majority of the region’s towns had reported outages, those with the most outages were Stoddard (988), Rindge (773), Westmoreland (535), Peterborough (478) and Keene (460).
Eversource was experiencing issues with its automated outage reporting systems Tuesday night, and the systems were repaired at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods.
“Most of the damage to our electric system was caused by fierce winds accompanying the tropical storm that whipped through the region, bringing trees and branches down onto powerlines,” Woods said in an email.
She added that due to extensive damage caused by the storm, coupled with the challenges of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eversource anticipates restoration of all New Hampshire customers to take multiple days.
Between 3 p.m. and midnight, Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid’s log lists nearly 200 reports of downed trees or wires across all Monadnock Region towns.
There were 40 full road closures statewide Wednesday morning, according to Eileen Meaney, spokeswoman for the N.H. Department of Transportation. Most of those, she noted, were caused by trees or wires down in roads.
Road closures include Route 123 in Stoddard and Route 10 in Marlow. Other roads, such as Route 137 in Harrisville, have sections that are closed.