The witness list for the federal trial starting today in Providence surrounding Nathan Carman’s insurance claim for a boat that sank in 2016 includes ocean tide experts, police detectives, feuding family members, financial experts and even an adult entertainment store employee.
But it appears that few of them will testify because of a U.S. District Court judge’s ruling that there will be no evidence admitted about who may have murdered Nathan Carman’s grandfather John Chakalos in 2013. Chakalos, who lived in West Chesterfield and Connecticut, was shot dead in his Windsor, Conn., home in December 2013. He was 87.
It is also unclear whether there will be any testimony about Linda Carman, Nathan’s mother, who disappeared when the Chicken Pox sank three years ago off of Long Island.
Instead of a two-week trial about the murder of Chakalos, the disappearance of Linda Carman, and the drama of Nathan Carman taking the stand, the trial will now focus on the language of an insurance policy and what happened to the Chicken Pox.
For the second time in only a few months, a favorable ruling by a judge will keep his family members and law enforcement authorities from hearing Carman, under oath, tell his version of the night his grandfather was murdered and the ill-fated fishing trip where he lost his mother.
In May, a probate judge in New Hampshire dismissed a “slayer petition” filed by Carman’s three aunts who wanted the judge to rule that Nathan Carman wasn’t eligible to receive any of the inheritance — possibly as much as $7 million — that he stands to receive from his grandfather’s estate as Linda Carman’s only heir.
The aunts — Valerie Santilli, Elaine Chakalos and Charlene Gallagher — accused Carman of killing his grandfather in 2013 and of orchestrating the disappearance of his mother, in order to get all of the inheritance.
But Judge David King dismissed the petition in a last-minute decision just before the trial was to begin, ruling that John Chakalos was really a resident of Connecticut and not New Hampshire, and therefore the aunts had no standing to file the case in New Hampshire. The three sisters have appealed King’s ruling to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, where it is still pending.
Santilli was expected to be a witness at the Providence trial, testifying about John Chakalos’ estate and several trusts he had set up before his murder.
In his order, Judge John J. McConnell set strict guidelines for the trial. Each side is limited to 15 hours total of direct examination, cross examination, objections and openings and closings. McConnell said he will keep a chess clock on his desk to keep track.
The judge has scheduled evidence for three days next week and made it clear that none of it will be about the Windsor murder.
“Because the issues of Mr. Carman’s alleged intentional acts have been severed from this trial, there is no need for introduction of any evidence at this time about the death of his grandfather, or questions whether Mr. Carman intentionally caused the death of his mother,” McConnell said.
The heart of the Rhode Island case is an $85,000 claim that Carman has made against the Boat Owners Association of the United States, which the company has refused to pay, arguing that the boat sank because Carman made alterations he shouldn’t have to it.
Lawyers for the insurance companies have been preparing a case to show that Nathan Carman wanted to get rid of his mother in order to inherit at least $7 million she stood to get from the estate of her father, John Chakalos.
They were set to have Windsor police detectives testify about how Nathan Carman is the main suspect in his grandfather’s murder, and they had experts lined up to challenge Carman’s tale of the sinking of the Chicken Pox.
Carman has never been charged with a crime, despite law enforcement officers from every New England state participating in various criminal investigations. If Carman takes the stand at this trial, as expected, several state and federal law enforcement officials will be there to listen.
King’s dismissal of the slayer petition will in effect end any civil court efforts to keep Carman from getting any money from the estates of his grandfather and mother — unless he were to be arrested and charged with the murder of his grandfather.
Windsor police tried to obtain an arrest warrant charging Carman with the murder of his grandfather in 2014 but were rebuffed by a judge.
John Chakalos was killed in his home on Dec. 20, 2013, when he was shot several times in the back of the head at close range. The case is still open, and police have called Carman the only person of interest.
During the course of discovery in the federal case, David Farrell, the lawyer who is representing the insurance companies, uncovered one of the mysteries surrounding Carman — his purchase of a Sig Sauer rifle that used the same type of bullets that killed John Chakalos.
Carman purchased the rifle at a Shooter’s Outpost in New Hampshire about a month before his grandfather’s murder. The rifle has disappeared, and Carman has taken the Fifth Amendment in depositions where he has been asked about it. Authorities have searched some former properties owned by John Chakalos in New Hampshire for the rifle.
In a 58-page court document, Farrell states that Carman was the last person to see his grandfather alive when he had dinner with him the night before his body was discovered. Carman then failed to show up at 3 a.m. to meet his mother Linda Carman to go fishing.
Carman has been unable to produce the weapon he purchased before his grandfather’s death. Lawyers for the insurance company have alleged he disposed of it on the fishing trip where his mother disappeared.
Linda Carman was lost at sea in September 2016 while tuna fishing off the coast of Long Island with Nathan. The boat started taking on water and sank quickly. Nathan Carman told authorities he managed to jump onto a life raft but that he didn’t see his mother, who was lost at sea.
Nathan Carman was rescued eight days later by a freighter that saw his raft floating about 600 miles off Martha’s Vineyard.
But Farrell has found a lobsterman who was fishing in the Block Canyon area on the day Carman’s boat supposedly sank who has said he never saw the Chicken Pox that day. Computer data obtained from the boat shows that they were fishing within a mile of where Carman says his boat sank.
Farrell also was prepared to put on an expert from the Woods Hole Institute to testify about tide patterns and how it would have been unlikely that based on tide charts Carman would have floated toward Martha’s Vineyard.
The insurance company has denied the payment, alleging that the boat sank because of alterations Carman made to it before it left Point Judith. Carman has admitted that he removed the trim tabs from the boat and filled the holes with epoxy and that he replaced a bilge pump the day before leaving port.
It is unclear if any of those experts will be allowed to testify at the trial.