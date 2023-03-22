The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough, and Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) will celebrate eight Trendsetter Award winners at an event at Keene Country Club March 30.
The 2023 winners are recognized for their many contributions to their places of work and to their communities; since 2015, the Business Journal and KYPN, in partnership with The Keene Sentinel, have honored 134 young professionals.
Tickets for the evening are available online at www.sentinelsource.com at $25 each. The event opens at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, followed by the awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Will Stewart, executive director for Stay Work Play, a Manchester-based organization focused on promoting opportunities for young workers and leaders in New Hampshire.
The event is sponsored by Savings Bank of Walpole, Cheshire Medical Center, Franklin Pierce University, Fenton Family Dealerships and Connection.
Terrence L. Williams, president and COO of The Sentinel, announced the winners. They are:
Kathryn Beam, Realtor, Galloway Real Estate, Walpole
Dr. Karl Dietrich, program director, Family Medicine Residency, Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth Health, Keene
Jay Hayston, president and CEO, Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, Keene
Todd Horner, assistant director, Southwest Region Planning Commission, Keene
Aimee LaRue, public services librarian, Peterborough Town Library
Vanessa Sheehan, R.N., B.S.N., Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, Keene
Adam Toepfer, founder Keene Pride, Keene
“Once again, our judges have assembled an amazing group of young leaders and all are wonderful examples of talent, commitment to community and citizenship,” Williams said. “How inspiring it is to learn about these young professionals and all they do to make our region better.”
