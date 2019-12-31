The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough will celebrate its seventh year of recognizing trendsetting young professionals from the region with a special edition of the magazine and an event in March.
In partnership with the Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) and The Sentinel, the Business Journal is accepting nominations for the 2020 Trendsetters Awards through midnight Jan. 7. Annually, the magazine and KYPN recognize a select group, under age 40, who are making a positive difference in their workplace or community.
In 2019, 14 young professionals were honored, bringing the total to 91 the number of winners honored since 2014.
Terrence Williams, president of The Sentinel, said the Business Journal and KYPN are asking area residents, businesses, non-profit companies and government and educational institutions to nominate young professionals for the awards. A panel comprised mostly of winners from last year’s Trendsetters Awards will do the judging in January.
Nominators can fill out an online form at www.sentinelsource.com/trendsetter. They will be asked to include the nominee’s name, age, position or title, company or institution, town of residence and nominee’s contact information, including email, phone and address. Also, the nominations should explain the person’s contributions and value to his or her workplace and their efforts on behalf of their community. Judges put an emphasis on those who excel in both arenas, Williams said.
If a nominator prefers to send a letter of nomination, they can do so by addressing it to Williams at The Keene Sentinel, 60 West St., Keene 03431.
Nominees must be under age 40 as of March 31, 2020.
Williams said the Business Journal started the awards to draw attention to the value of young professionals to this region and the need to attract and retain them.
“We recognize that these awards are a small part of paying tribute to the value of young professionals and employees,” said Williams. “We continue to hope, however, that the awards give us a chance to highlight the importance of young workers deciding on this area as a place to lay down roots.”
All subscribers to The Sentinel and all who receive The Business Journal will receive the special issue. Further, about 1,000 additional copies will be dropped at key locations in the region.
Any questions can be directed to Williams via email at twilliams@keenesentinel.com or by calling 603-283-0703.