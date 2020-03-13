The Keene Sentinel is postponing the 2020 Trendsetters event to a future date; it was scheduled to be held at the Keene Country Club March 26.
Company President Terrence Williams said the decision was made in response to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease.
“We thought it prudent to follow various medical guidelines as they relate to holding large events, and with our usual gathering of 200 to 300 people, we shouldn’t put anyone at unnecessary risk,” he said.
Those who have purchased tickets may request a refund or The Sentinel will simply hold the tickets for when the event will be staged, which, at this point, has not been determined. To request a refund, contact Andrew Hoenig at ahoenig@keenesentinel.com
“Just like so many others, we need to wait and see how this virus runs its course. We want to hold the event, and we will as soon as it’s not risky,” Williams said.
He said The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough, which provides profiles of all 12 Trendsetter winners, will come out as planed on March 20 as an insert in The Keene Sentinel.