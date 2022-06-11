Fr. Alan Tremblay never attended Catholic school until he began studying to become a priest in his late 20s.
“So, I was public school all the way through, and even the community college [I attended] was a state school,” said Tremblay, 44, who has been the pastor of the Keene-based Parish of the Holy Spirit since late 2017.
But now, he is being recognized by the Diocese of Manchester, which oversees 25 Catholic schools statewide, for his support of and work with the parish’s two downtown Keene schools — the pre-K-through-8th-grade St. Joseph Regional School and Our Lady of Mercy Academy, a high school just wrapping up its second academic year.
At the diocese’s Recognizing Excellence Awards Gala on Thursday in Manchester, Tremblay is set to receive the St. John Vianney Award for Clergy of the Year.
“This award is just a testament to the community appreciating and seeing Fr. Alan and all his work,” said David Thibault, superintendent of the diocesan schools. “… He’s a beautiful priest, a wonderful man and just a great witness of faith to that community.”
Chris Smith, the principal of St. Joseph and Mercy Academy, nominated Tremblay for the award, and said the priest was especially influential in establishing the high school two years ago in the Clairvaux Center at 161 Main St. The red brick building previously housed a convent and offices for the Parish of the Holy Spirit.
“I could not have done it without Father Alan’s help,” Smith said. “He was instrumental in making it happen, and he continues to want to help grow the schools and be available to myself, as well as the students and staff and families.”
Tremblay’s own family — parents Eliane and Robert Tremblay, along with his three sisters and their husbands and children — live in Maine. He grew up in Waterboro in the southwestern corner of the state, in what he describes as a “really kind of idyllic neighborhood.” The community of about 25 homes had 40 or 50 kids around the same age, he said.
“And so I had an outdoor childhood,” Tremblay said. “We were outside all the time, always lost in the woods somewhere, playing.”
He was a Boy Scout, and loved camping, hiking and fly fishing with his dad, which they still do at least once or twice a year in northwestern Maine.
Although Tremblay didn’t attend Catholic schools as a child, religion was always important to him. The family attended Mass every week, he said, and his French Canadian mother was his “first teacher of the faith.”
“And it was more than learning about religion,” he said. “It was faith from her heart.”
Tremblay’s parents were excited and supportive when he decided to become a priest, he said, but they never pressured, or even expected, him to pursue religious life.
“Nobody ever asked me,” he said. “It all came from within. It was all something that originated from within my heart.”
But his journey to the priesthood was neither short nor direct. After graduating high school, he worked for a few years — operating a forklift for a bit, and working at a plant that made concrete blocks. But he knew he didn’t want to do this sort of work for his whole career, so he started job shadowing in different professions, and grew interested in health care.
He ultimately enrolled in Southern Maine Community College in South Portland, where he earned an associate’s degree and then started working as an echocardiographer, using imaging technology like ultrasounds to help doctors diagnose heart diseases.
Tremblay ended up at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, and loved the work, even considering studying to become a physician’s assistant and continue advancing through the medical field. But as he pondered his future as a 28-year-old, Tremblay kept coming back to a question that first arose in his heart eight years earlier during a Catholic seminar in Sanford, Maine: “Do you think you’re supposed to be a priest?”
“And it really, by the time I was 28 years old, the question had never gone away, and it was stronger than ever,” Tremblay said. “So I said it was time to start talking about it, and I reached out to some priests that I had met, and we began the process of applying for seminary.”
He was accepted into St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, and began his studies for the priesthood there in August 2006. Over the next six years, Tremblay studied for the priesthood with a mix of college courses — earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in theology along the way — and ministries such as delivering food to people experiencing homelessness and volunteering at parishes on the weekends.
He was ordained as a priest in the Diocese of Manchester, which comprises the entire state of New Hampshire, on June 2, 2012, and assigned to St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia. After two years as an associate pastor there, he moved to the North Country and became pastor of St. Joseph in Woodsville and St. Catherine of Sienna in Lisbon.
Then, five years ago, Tremblay’s journey took him to the Monadnock Region and the Parish of the Holy Spirit, which today consists of St. Bernard on Main Street, St. Margaret Mary on Arch Street and St. Joseph in Hinsdale.
“One of the things that strikes me, still to this day, about the community here is that there’s a huge generosity of time and talent,” Tremblay said. “We have a great community, a lot of really generous people who love their faith, love the Lord and really try to serve both in the parish and in the community.”
Within the parish community, a group of St. Joseph school parents had been talking about establishing a high school since before Tremblay arrived as the pastor. Smith, who has been the principal since 2014, brought up the idea within Tremblay’s first few months on the job in Keene.
“The location was the most important thing, and we just couldn’t find one,” said Smith, adding that he distinctly remembers a day when he felt like giving up on the idea of opening a high school, but then calling Tremblay. “... And he came through. He said, ‘Don’t give up, Chris. We can meet, and I think I have a solution for this.’ ”
That solution was to use the Clairvaux Center, which previously housed a convent and the parish offices, as the high school. The center had been considered for the high school in the past, Smith said previously, but required more work than made sense at the time. Not long after Tremblay arrived, though, the parish made renovations to the facility, making it more feasible to house the high school.
Mercy Academy started with just freshman and sophomore classes, but added a junior class this year and grew from 16 to 41 students. The school plans to add a senior class next year, and eventually enroll around 100 students.
“It’s phenomenal,” Tremblay said of the addition of the high school to the parish community. “Just come here any day when there’s school going on, and there’s a life and vibrancy on the campus because of the kids and the students. They bring an energy and a life to the campus that is palpable.”
Tremblay doesn’t have any official oversight of the schools, but said he stays involved by saying weekly Mass for all students, occasionally teaching a high-school theology class and visiting classrooms as often as he can.
The St. John Vianney award from the diocese, named for the patron saint of priests, is an honor, Tremblay said, but one that belongs as much to the entire school community as it does to him.
“I said yes to the schools, I opened the doors, but really they did all the leg work, the administrators and the teachers and the parents really did all of the work,” he said. “... I love the kids, I love the schools, and I love my faith. So, I guess the award just kind of reflects that a little bit, I hope.”
Tremblay’s duties as pastor expand well beyond Keene’s Catholic schools — he celebrates multiple Masses each week and weekend, manages the parish’s roughly 10 employees, ministers to people in nursing homes and hospitals and is ultimately responsible for the spiritual life of the parish.
All of this makes for a “a busy life at times, but a really full life,” Tremblay said. And in that, he added, he has found his deepest calling, and affirmed his identity.
“I know I was supposed to be a priest,” he said. “I have no doubt that whatever I walked away from, what I walked into is what I was supposed to do. And being here and learning who I am in the context of other people, this identity as priest in the community, it’s just a natural fit, and it’s my home here now.”