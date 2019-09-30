SWANZEY — A tree pulled down wires on Route 32 between Goodell Avenue and Blake Road Sunday night, leaving more than 500 customers without power for several hours Sunday evening.
Swanzey Fire Chief Norman W. Skantze said much of the outage was due to Eversource shutting off power so crews could work on the lines safely. He did not know why the tree fell.
Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods said the tree brought down five sections of wire a little after 5:30 p.m., and power was restored to all customers by 10 p.m.