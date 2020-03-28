A Keene State College faculty member who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month remains hospitalized, according to the institution’s president.
College officials had been in touch with the employee’s family, and while she remains in “deep and serious care” at a Massachusetts hospital, she’s stable, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell said in a phone interview with The Sentinel Friday.
Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear any members of the college community who had contact with the faculty member during the exposure risk period contracted the virus, Treadwell said.
The quarantine window for those who were potentially exposed is over, and to date, college officials haven’t heard of anyone else getting sick or having symptoms of COVID-19, she said.
The faculty member, a Massachusetts resident, was on the Keene State campus when she started to display symptoms and went home, college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte reported previously.
The employee’s health care provider contacted the college on March 17 to say she was being tested, and the results came back later that day, Ricaurte said at the time.
Keene State officials then emailed 66 people, who had contact with the faculty member while on campus, about the potential exposure to COVID-19, according to Ricaurte. The email instructed those individuals to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for any symptoms of the virus, she said. New Hampshire officials were responsible for tracing any other potential exposures outside of the campus, she said.
As of Friday evening, there were 3,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 35 deaths.
Supporting students, the city
Keene State College is considered an essential business under N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu’s new stay-at-home order — as are other colleges and universities in the state — but will continue to restrict access to the campus for the public, Treadwell said. Classes have moved online for the rest of the semester, and college officials announced Wednesday that the graduation ceremony scheduled for May 9 had been postponed to the fall.
Faculty and staff have been allowed to come to campus and access buildings with their ID cards for the past week, and they will be allowed to continue to do so to support the delivery of remote teaching and learning, Treadwell said.
“Essential employees are still permitted to come to campus as needed,” Treadwell said in an email to faculty and staff Friday that she provided to The Sentinel. “I strongly encourage you, as before, to work remotely whenever possible to ensure proper social distancing. Students who remain on campus will have access to services as planned.”
Twenty-three students — all international students unable to leave campus — have been moved into a single residence hall with physical distancing from each other being taken into account, she explained to The Sentinel. Services, including wellness, dining and campus safety, will continue to operate with a limited staff present to support those students, she said.
As for its role in supporting the Keene community and Monadnock Region during the COVID-19 pandemic, Treadwell said college officials have met with city officials, the major response groups for the region and the hospitals about opportunities to aid one another and collaborate. Discussions have ranged from the college’s dining services helping to provide meals to residents facing food insecurity or unable to leave their homes, to campus buildings being converted to acute medical care or lower-level medical care facilities, she said.
Keene State also been working with the city as those officials look into the need for spaces to isolate first responders who may come in contact with COVID-19. It’s likely these individuals won’t be able to go home to their families or return to their places of work because of the risk of exposing others to the virus, Treadwell explained.
“If needed, we can give them housing and meals while they wait for their test results,” she said.
While the Keene State community’s first run-in with COVID-19 exposure was limited to one faculty member, it’s far from being in the clear even with the campus now nearly dormant. Faculty and staff still face exposure risks, as do students who have returned to their home communities.
“This is such as strange time for us, and we all feel isolated,” Treadwell said.
Besides keeping the academics going for its students, the college is trying to stay in touch with them and give them a lot of mental and social support, she said. Keene State will also be looking to its students in the coming weeks to help design a virtual social life to stay connected and engaged with the college and each other, she said.