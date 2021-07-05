SWANZEY — Motorists can expect minor travel delays and one-lane traffic when traveling on portions of South Winchester, West and Swanzey streets over the next couple of weeks, as the town begins a reconstruction project on the three roadways.
Starting this week, drainage work will be done South Winchester Street between Denman Thompson Highway and West Street, according to a news release issued by the town Thursday. That work is expected to continue through the week of July 12, with additional drainage work planned for West Street between South Winchester Street and Route 10 starting next week.
The town is working with B.U.R. Construction of Newport to complete the project, the release said.
The reconstruction will be carried out with assistance from several funding sources: the final portion of a $3 million bond approved by town voters in 2019, the town’s road reconstruction expendable trust fund and the municipal transportation capital reserve fund, a federal grant provided by the Northern Borders Regional Commission, the West Swanzey sidewalk committee fund and a grant from the Monadnock Alliance for Sustainable Transportation.
Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to Swanzey Public Works Director Joe DiRusso at jdirusso@swanzeynh.gov or 352-7116.