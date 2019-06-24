A local advisory commission will host an open house this week centered around a study it’s conducting on the feasibility of a regional transportation center.
The study, by the Keene-based Southwest Region Planning Commission, will explore regional transportation barriers and whether a center could address some of those needs. Such a center could be a hub for different modes of transportation, including bike and car rental options, the commission said.
The open house, slated for Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., will be in delegation hall, on the second floor of the old Cheshire County Courthouse building at 12 Court St.
The event will feature a variety of activities, including some for children. There will also be an informational presentation on the commission’s vision for the study.