Area service organizations are kicking off a discussion about shortcomings in local transportation services and how they affect area youth.
The groups held two forums in the past week, including one in Jaffrey Monday, where nine area youths came out to discuss their concerns about about access to transportation.
According to Renee Sangermano, director of the Jaffrey Parks and Recreation Department, their primary concern was about feeling safe when traveling. Some had negative experiences using public buses, she said. Others said the sidewalks weren’t a great option either.
“For them, it was really safety focused,” Sangermano said. “We had them discuss potential solutions and what we learned is that they had reservations about using any sort of public bus, just because of the safety element of it; they didn’t know if they would feel safe on it.”
On the other hand, she added, the participants in that conversation were more comfortable with a service like Uber or Lyft, saying they know drivers undergo background checks.
On Friday, Sangermano was one of about 30 representatives of Monadnock Region service organizations who attended a second youth transportation forum, at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Keene. The forum attendees — who came from area schools, libraries, nonprofit organizations and transportation providers — discussed their concerns about local youth transportation, as well as possible solutions.
The participants raised a variety of issues. Many said that school buses get children to and from the classroom but offer little help in getting them to after-school activities either at school or at local youth programming facilities. One speaker said that students who are bused from Winchester to attend classes in Keene can’t stick around to participate in sports or other programs because they would have no way to get home.
Most participants agreed that after-school programming for students and extracurricular activities would be better attended if students knew they’d have a reliable way to get there, or more specifically, if they had a ride home. Sometimes it’s a matter of their parents not being able to afford to drive their kids to and from activities, they said, or just a matter of accommodating parents’ schedules.
The two forums were a collaborative effort between the Monadnock Region Coordinating Council for Community Transportation, the National Center for Mobility Management and the Southwest Region Planning Commission. Those in attendance Friday provided input, asked questions and heard from experts about programs that have helped youth in other parts of the country get from place to place.
Judy Shanley, the Chicago-based assistant vice president of the National Center for Mobility Management, a technical assistance center funded through the Federal Transit Administration, said thinking outside of the box can be a good way to begin. She said other communities have done things like work with organizations that aren’t making the most of the vehicles they own. Religious institutions often have vehicles that are underused.
“Let’s figure out a way to use these vehicles more efficiently and effectively in the community,” Shanley said.
She also noted that, as school districts struggle to balance their budgets, they might consider renting out their buses to community programs to bring in some extra revenue.
As examples of innovative ways to address the lack of transportation, Shanley pointed to programs like Maine’s Transit Angels Project, which provides bus passes to those in need, or Zum, a San Francisco-based carpool and student-transportation operation with the catchphrase “I Zum to school so mom can get to work.”
The purpose of Friday’s forum was to generate ideas that might suit the transportation needs of local youths and to start looking at ways to put them into action. Nothing final was decided at the forum, but Ellen Avery, chairwoman of the Monadnock Region Coordinating Council for Community Transportation, said this was just the first step.
“The work we do today doesn’t end today,” Avery said. “This is really just the beginning.”