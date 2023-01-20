Monadnock Peer Support, a Keene-based mental health support organization, will host transgender cartoonist and author Sophie Labelle this weekend for a book talk as part of her tour across North America and Europe.
Labelle, a Canadian-born artist, is the writer and illustrator of the webcomic "Assigned Male," which narrates the life of an 11-year-old named Stephie who navigates life in middle school as a transgender child.
Labelle started her webcomic in 2014 and since then has authored several children's books and engaged in public speaking events at public schools and universities, according to her website. Her bibliography includes books like "Ciel," which follows the life of Stephie's gender non-conforming friend and "Queerantine," where Labelle's characters live through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Keene visit will feature "The Best of Assigned Male," a 352-page compilation of strips from her comic, of which Labelle will offer signed copies after speaking and taking questions from the audience.
The tour stop is free to attend, with no registration required. It will take place at Monadnock Peer Support's facility at 24 Vernon St. in Keene this Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m., according to Taylor Murray, MPS' director of LGBTQ+ services.
"Sophie Labelle ... does a lot of advocacy for the transgender community," Murray said. "I'm thrilled to have her because I really appreciate the work she does."
Murray said the event came together earlier this week after she emailed Labelle to ask her if she might visit Keene given its proximity to Boston, where Murray said a tour stop had been planned to take place but was postponed to a later date.
"I think it's amazing for our local community," Murray said. "It'll be so nice for folks who are here who don't have the opportunity to go to New York or even Boston to ... see somebody who is very influential."
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
