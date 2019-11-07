Traffic lights in Keene's Central Square will be flashing through Friday morning due to a broken signal.
Keene police arrived to deal with the problem at Roxbury Street just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Shane C. Maxfield said a utility company was working underneath a nearby sidewalk hatch when its equipment knocked the traffic light off its pole and left it dangling upside-down by its cords.
The incident also caused Roxbury Street's traffic signals — the damaged one and its brother on the square — to malfunction, showing a constant red light, even when the green arrows appeared.
Maxfield and Barry Hilton, the traffic control technician, disconnected the power and pulled down the large light, but the other Roxbury Street signal continued to malfunction.
Keene police officers directed traffic and helped people cross the square for more than half an hour. Hilton said a company is expected to arrive Friday morning to repair the problem.