Keene city councilors ruled on a few traffic-related requests last week.
Meanwhile, as individual resident complaints trickle in, a request by Councilor Kate M. Bosley and signed by Councilor David C. Richards to review speed limits in city neighborhoods is slated to be discussed in the municipal services, facilities and infrastructure committee Wednesday evening.
Proposals that appear before the council are typically referred to one of three standing committees, where councilors conduct most of their work. Community members can offer input at committee meetings, whereas no public comment is typically allowed during sessions of the full City Council.
Committee recommendations then return to the full council for a vote.
Citing safety concerns, Tobias Iselin requested a four-way stop sign in his neighborhood at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Dort Street, but the municipal services committee voted 3-2 at its Sept. 25 meeting to recommend the council deny his request.
State law governs the installation of specific traffic-control devices, Public Works Director Kurt D. Blomquist told the committee, and the conditions on Arlington Avenue don’t meet the criteria for a stop sign.
Councilors Stephen L. Hooper and Randy L. Filiault voted against the denial in committee but said at Thursday’s council meeting that they had spoken with the city attorney and subsequently changed their minds.
Iselin’s request was unanimously denied.
Resident James Griffin asked the council over the summer to consider banning tractor-trailers from using engine brakes on the bypass, specifically down West and Main streets between the Route 9 and 101 exits. Griffin, who has a background in the transportation industry, said drivers use these louder brakes unnecessarily, disturbing downtown residents.
Because engine brakes are a safety measure intended to slow trucks down, however, Blomquist told the municipal services committee in July that his department wouldn’t support a ban. Keene Police Chief Steve Russo agreed.
Returning to the committee Sept. 25, Blomquist said the city couldn’t erect signs prohibiting engine brakes, but it could install informational signs to encourage truck drivers not to use them downtown. These signs would be placed at major entry points into the city from the state highway system, Blomquist said.
At Thursday’s meeting, Councilor Robert B. Sutherland said adding unenforceable signs in the city would be a waste of taxpayer money.
“We put up a lot of signs,” he said. “We don’t have any rules behind them. It doesn’t mean anything.”
The council voted unanimously to deny Griffin’s request to ban engine brakes, followed by a 10-5 vote to put up informational signs.
Sutherland dissented, along with Councilors Philip M. Jones, Robert J. O’Connor, Thomas F. Powers and David C. Richards.