FITZWILLIAM — A tractor trailer carrying paper pulp tipped over Thursday afternoon on Route 119 West, causing an hours-long road closure.
Fitzwilliam police Sgt. Jeffry Clark said the load appears to have shifted as the truck rounded a corner, causing the crash. The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved, he said.
After police responded a little after 12:15 p.m., the road was closed for about five hours because the truck’s cargo had to be removed before the truck could be pulled back up, Clark said.
Special equipment was brought in to handle the bundles of pulp, weighing more than 400 pounds each, that the truck carried, according to Clark.