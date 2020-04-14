On March 14, Conant High School was supposed to host a familiar spring tradition: Jaffrey’s annual town meeting.
But residents who showed up that Saturday morning one month ago were reminded that this is not just another spring. “TOWN MEETING HAS BEEN POSTPONED,” read the makeshift pink sign in the door.
Most local towns and school districts went ahead with their annual meetings, approving budgets, road projects and equipment purchases in the last week before Gov. Chris Sununu banned large gatherings to try to limit the novel coronavirus’ spread. But a handful of towns in the Monadnock Region that did not are now grappling with the uncertainty of postponed meetings and what this means for town spending and planned infrastructure projects.
Moderators in Jaffrey, Nelson and Chesterfield made last-minute decisions to delay their meetings. Each has been tentatively rescheduled for May, though it’s unclear if they’ll happen then.
“I’m not comfortable today with the state of the virus,” David Upton, chairman of the Nelson selectboard, said last week. “And I’m not sure I’ll be comfortable with it on May 16, either.”
Whether to postpone a meeting is ultimately up to the moderator, not the selectboard. But Upton said Moderator Lew Derby conferred with other town officials before deciding to postpone in March.
Peterborough typically holds its meeting in May, two months later than most area towns. On April 3, Moderator L. Phillips Runyon III announced he was postponing it until mid-July. The pre-meeting deliberative session that had been slated for last Tuesday was pushed back to June 16.
“You have to gather as a body to deliberate on any potential amendments and vote on any potential amendments,” said Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay. “You have to do it in person. There’s no way to do that virtually.”
In 2017 and 2018, blizzards prompted some local towns to postpone their meetings at the last minute. But town officials could reschedule those sessions within days, knowing the weather would shift. By contrast, the declared state of emergency over coronavirus has lasted a month, and there’s no telling when it will end.
In the short term, town officials said, the delays have not significantly changed day-to-day operations. Towns that are already into their fiscal year can continue spending conservatively, in line with the prior year’s budget.
That in itself is not unusual. With fiscal years beginning Jan. 1, Chesterfield, Jaffrey and Nelson operate that way for the first 2½ months of each year, before approving budgets in March.
Though Peterborough normally approves its budget before the start of its July-to-June fiscal year, going without an approved budget for the first two weeks of July shouldn’t be a problem, MacStay said.
But until residents vote, any large projects that fall outside of the operating budget are on hold, officials said.
“My biggest concern right now is the roads,” Jaffrey Town Manager Jon Frederick said. Though it’s still early in the construction season, it is important to get on contractors’ schedules before they line up all their projects for the year. “If we delay too long, then we risk losing out on getting anything done this summer.”
Jaffrey has also applied for grants and loans to help offset its share of a $12.6 million project to develop a new water source with Peterborough. Because the money is contingent on the townspeople approving the project, Frederick worries about losing out on some of that funding if the delay stretches on.
Upton said Nelson’s warrant includes proposals to buy a road grader, install a solar array to power town buildings and repave Center Pond Road. The first two are already bid and could move forward if and when voters appropriate the money.
He believes the road construction could still happen this year if approved early enough, but too much delay could push it off a year because there wouldn’t be enough time left in the construction season. “If that were to carry on until fall, it probably can’t start,” Upton said.
Similarly, MacStay said she thinks holding town meeting in July wouldn’t derail any projects in Peterborough. But one item on the warrant is a $400,000 appropriation for road construction, and if the meeting were delayed to the fall, work would have to wait until spring.
In Chesterfield, a planned purchase of a truck for the highway department is on hold. But the effect of the delay so far has been minimal, said selectboard Chairwoman Jeanny Aldrich.
In an April 1 order, Gov. Chris Sununu streamlined the process for approving emergency spending by towns and waived various deadlines and requirements that normally apply to municipalities, Aldrich noted.
With no guarantee that restrictions on gathering will be lifted next month, municipal officials are planning around uncertainty.
“I’m really not sure where we’re going to be this summer,” MacStay said. “I don’t think anybody is. So we’re just trying to be as flexible and as fluid and responsive as we can.”