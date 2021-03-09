SWANZEY — The town of Swanzey says it was affected by the hack of a Microsoft service and temporarily disconnected its email as a precaution.
Town Administrator Michael Branley said the town’s IT company became aware of the issue Friday. As of Tuesday morning, the town was working to set up a redundant system that would allow town officials to resume email communications, he said.
The hack of the Microsoft Exchange Server has affected tens of thousands of organizations, according to news reports. Branley said the impact in Swanzey wasn’t yet clear, but added that the hack affects only the town’s email server and not any other government operations.
Microsoft has blamed the hack on a state-sponsored group based in China.