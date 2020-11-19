The town of Jaffrey and the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham were both awarded grants from the state’s Land and Community Heritage Investment Program Thursday.
Jaffrey is receiving up to $68,500 for repairs and upgrades to the tower of its historic meetinghouse, whereas the $76,000 awarded to the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham will be used to rehabilitate and preserve the Congregational Church building, according to news releases from the church and LCHIP.
These local awards are part of $4.1 million for 32 projects across the state. Recipients must match the grant funds by a minimum of 1-to-1.
“This year LCHIP received the largest total request for funds in its 20-year history — nearly $8 million!” LCHIP board Chair Amanda Merrill of Durham said in a prepared statement. “Despite the challenges of operating under pandemic conditions, our project reviewers and staff did their usual detailed and thoughtful preparation work, for which the board is grateful.”
The Jaffrey Meetinghouse was built in 1775, its frame raised on the same day as the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Bunker Hill, according to LCHIP. The grant funds will support work to its tower, including repairing its clock faces and deteriorated wooden parts, as well as upgrades to its interior stairs, the release states.
The Harrisville award will be used for a major construction project, according to the church’s release. The work will include but won’t be limited to improving drainage and basement ventilation and insulation, as well as restoring windows and fixing damage from moisture.
Separately, the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham also plans to raise money to upgrade its Fellowship Hall, the release says.
LCHIP was established by the N.H. Legislature in 2000, and its grants support efforts to protect the Granite State’s historic, natural and cultural resources. The $4.1 million in funding announced Thursday will benefit projects in nine counties, according to LCHIP.