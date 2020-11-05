BRATTLEBORO — The town manager’s office says people who went to the polls at the American Legion Tuesday were not at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19 in connection with someone who visited the Legion building last week.
A news release issued by Town Manager Peter Elwell’s office Wednesday afternoon notes that the town clerk became aware of the coronavirus case and that someone who had briefly interacted with this person last week was at the Legion hall Tuesday. Upon learning this, Elwell discussed the matter with the Vermont Department of Health, according to the release.
“The department informed him that because of the circumstances of the person’s potential exposure, no one who was at the Legion yesterday was at risk, or are being considered a ‘close contact’,” the release says. “Also, the Legion was deep cleaned last weekend (as it is every weekend) and best practices to prevent the spread of germs were in place throughout yesterday’s voting at that site.”
Elwell’s office encourages those with questions about potential COVID-19 exposure to contact their health-care provider. Information is also available at www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19.