CHESTERFIELD — Town voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in contested races for town clerk and library trustees. Then, Saturday, March 12, they will convene at town hall and the school gymnasium for town meeting.
Here’s a look at the town’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $3,997,945, up $163,808, or about 4.3 percent, from the $3,834,137 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to appropriate $346,832 to reconstruct and pave the remaining two-thirds of North Shore Road. The project would be funded by $149,827 from a state grant, $186,000 from the road construction capital reserve fund and $11,005 through taxation. If the grant is not received in full, the remainder of the money would be raised through taxation.
Whether to raise $117,975 through taxation to resurface town roads.
Whether to spend $120,000 from the highway heavy equipment fund to purchase a new truck cab and chassis for the highway department.
Whether to appropriate $57,000 to pave the town hall parking lot and paint several buildings.
Whether to spend $44,000 from the police department cruiser capital reserve fund on a new cruiser.
Whether to increase the selectboard from three members to five members (petitioned article).
Contested races: Darnel M. Brown and Mary Ewell are vying for the position of town clerk, which has a two-year term.
Four candidates are vying for three openings as library trustees. Vickie Herrick, incumbent William M. McCarty, incumbent Carole M. Wheeler and Whitney Vonderhorst are contending for election as trustees, which have three year-terms.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Camp Spofford Gym off Route 9A.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 12, noon, school gym at 535 Old Chesterfield Road and town hall at 490 Route 63. Masks are required at the school gym but optional at town hall. The two locations will be connected electronically so people can hear, comment and vote from both.