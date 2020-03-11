HANCOCK — Town Clerk Carolyn G. Boland was unseated from her post by former clerk Joan C. Joseph on Tuesday.
Joseph received 222 votes to Boland’s 175 for the three-year term.
The following were elected without contest: Richard M. Haskins for a one-year term as moderator (379 votes); Jeffrey Brown for a three-year term on the selectboard (394); Jeffrey S. Wilder for a three-year water-commissioner term (402); Mary C. Seebart for a three-year term as common commissioner (394); Alison F. Rossiter for a three-year term as a library trustee (391); David Huntington for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds (386); and Annemarie L. Powers Algozzine for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (388).
A total of 424 people cast ballots at the Hancock town office Tuesday, or 31.5 percent of the town’s 1,345 registered voters.
Hancock’s annual town meeting is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Hancock meetinghouse.