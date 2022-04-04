A U.S. District Court judge on Monday sentenced a Keene man who entered the U.S. Capitol last year during the riot that interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election to 90 days in prison.
Jason Riddle, a veteran who formerly worked locally as a mail carrier and corrections officer, admitted in the Washington, D.C., court to stealing a book, a toy football and a bottle of wine — which he drank from in the Capitol — during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Riddle pleaded guilty last November to misdemeanor charges of theft of government property, and parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol. As part of that plea deal, the court Monday dismissed additional misdemeanor charges he had faced of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and for disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Judge Dabney L. Friedrich opted for the stricter sentence recommended by prosecutors, which included prison time, over that requested by Riddle’s attorney, who had asked for probation rather than incarceration.
Friedrich, in issuing the sentence — which also includes three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $754 in restitution — said incarceration is warranted because Riddle participated in a violent attack on the Capitol and had previously shown a lack of remorse.
The judge called Riddle’s actions “irresponsible and egregious,” noting that while he did not participate in the violence himself, he breached police barricades to reach the Capitol while following a violent crowd and then celebrated what was happening by drinking wine.
Friedrich said Riddle showed a “blatant lack of respect for the legislative branch and democracy” that is unbefitting of any American much less a candidate seeking election to Congress. She cited a June 21 interview Riddle gave to NBC10 Boston — where he announced his plans to run as a Republican in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District — as evidence that “he remained proud of his actions six months later” and his involvement in the riot was not a momentary lack of judgment. During that interview, Riddle cited his participation in the riot as an asset to his candidacy, saying, "any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me."
Riddle told The Sentinel in a phone interview after his in-person hearing Monday that he is still running for the congressional seat, currently held by Rep. Annie Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, in 2022. He also commented on his sentence.
“Three months for trying to stop the steal one sip of wine at a time?” Riddle said. “Totally worth it.”
Many in the mob who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were supporters of former President Donald Trump, who sought to overturn his election loss by disrupting congressional proceedings to certify Joe Biden’s victory. Contrary to Trump's claims, there is no evidence the election was stolen, and the former president and his legal team have lost numerous attempts to challenge the outcome in federal courts.
Since the siege on the Capitol, 777 people have faced federal charges for their alleged involvement in the attack, of which 246 have pleaded or were found guilty, according to a tally by George Washington University’s Project on Extremism last updated Monday.
The assault on the Capitol resulted in multiple deaths and physical harm to more than 140 members of law enforcement, according to the January 6th Committee that Congress convened to investigate the attack.
After attending the rally held by Trump on Jan. 6 with two friends, Riddle marched toward the Capitol, leaving his friends — who he told the FBI did not want to cross police barriers — behind, according to a document he signed as part of his guilty plea.
Riddle told the FBI he saw a man with a pitchfork, another man with a fire extinguisher filled with Mace and many rioters dressed in military gear such as helmets and body armor, the document states.
He described the attack as a “break in” to the FBI and described following a crowd into the Capitol building after watching a man open a door through a window he broke with his cane, according to the document.
Once inside, Riddle saw people breaking things, including printers and computers, the document he signed states. He then entered the Senate parliamentarian’s office, where he found an open bottle of wine, poured himself a glass, and stole a book and a toy football, he admits in the document.
Riddle told the FBI he saw people in body armor moving through the building “with a sense of urgency” while communicating via radios, according to the document. That document also notes that members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence were forced to evacuate their chambers, and the riot caused more than $1.4 million in damage to the Capitol.
Riddle told the FBI he tossed the toy football aside after leaving the building and later sold the book he stole to an unknown man for $40.
During his hearing on Monday, Riddle said to the judge, “What bothers me most about what happened is the fact that people were killed.” He said his military service “desensitized” him to the chaos and violence, and he felt separated from those who were “committing crimes and hurting police” as rioters advanced on the Capitol.
Riddle joined the Navy in 2007 at age 18, before being honorably released from active duty in 2008 because of his recurring struggles with alcohol use, a sentencing memorandum filed in court by his lawyer states. In 2011, he joined the Army Reserve, serving until 2016, the document states.
A U.S. Postal Service spokesman previously told The Sentinel that Riddle worked as a mail carrier in Keene until he resigned on Dec. 31, 2020. Riddle had previously said he'd worked as a corrections officer at the county jail for about a year and a half before losing that job.
Riddle’s lawyer, Eric Wolpin, of the federal public defender’s office, had sought 30 months of probation for his client rather than incarceration. He cited Riddle’s military service, lack of a criminal record and his five-month sobriety, except for “one admitted relapse” in December 2021, since the court imposed a Breathalyzer condition for his earlier release after his arrest last year.
