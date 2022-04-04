A U.S. District Court judge on Monday sentenced a Keene man who entered the U.S. Capitol last year during the riot that interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election to 90 days in prison and three years probation on misdemeanor charges.
Jason Riddle, a veteran who formerly worked locally as a mail carrier and corrections officer, admitted in the Washington, D.C., court to stealing a book, a toy football and a bottle of wine — which he drank from in the Capitol — during the Jan. 6 riot.
Riddle pleaded guilty last November to theft of government property and parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol. As part of that plea deal, the court Monday dismissed additional charges he had faced of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and for disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Judge Dabney L. Friedrich opted for the stricter sentence recommended by prosecutors, which included prison time, over that recommended by Riddle’s attorney, who had requested probation rather than incarceration.
Friedrich, in issuing the sentence — which also includes 60 hours of community service and a total of $754 in restitution — said incarceration is warranted because Riddle participated in a violent attack on the Capitol and had previously shown a lack of remorse.
The judge called Riddle’s actions “irresponsible and egregious,” noting that while he did not participate in violence himself, he breached police barricades to reach the Capitol while following a violent crowd and then celebrated what was happening by drinking wine.
Friedrich said Riddle showed a “blatant lack of respect for the legislative branch and democracy” that is unbefitting of any American much less a candidate seeking election to Congress. She cited the June 21 interview Riddle gave to NBC10 Boston — where he announced his plans to run as a Republican in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District — as evidence that “he remained proud of his actions six months later” and his involvement in the riot was not a momentary lack of judgment. During that interview, Riddle cited his participation in the Jan. 6 riot as an asset to his candidacy, saying, "any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me."
Riddle told The Sentinel in a phone interview after his hearing Monday that he is still running for the congressional seat, currently held by Rep. Annie Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, in 2022. He also commented on the sentence imposed by the judge.
“Three months for trying to stop the steal one sip of wine at a time?” Riddle told The Sentinel. “Totally worth it.”
The rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 had turned out to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, who they said stole the election from former President Donald Trump. There is no evidence the election was stolen, and Trump and his legal team have lost numerous attempts to challenge the outcome in federal courts.
Riddle’s lawyer, Eric Wolpin, of the federal public defender’s office, had sought a total of 30 months of probation rather than incarceration. He cited Riddle’s military service, lack of a criminal record and his five-month sobriety, except for “one admitted relapse” in December 2021 since the court imposed a breathalyzer condition for his earlier release after his arrest last year.