Confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire crossed the 6,000 mark over the weekend, as the state reported a total of 64 new positive tests during the two days.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services also announced one new death related to the viral disease, that of a Hillsborough County woman who was at least 60 years old.
Of the new cases for which information was available, one lives in Cheshire County and 17 in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. No new Sullivan County cases were reported.
Though the state has had 6,054 confirmed cases to date, most of those people have since recovered. The state considered 636 cases to be active as of Sunday morning. Twenty-two of them were hospitalized.
The state has attributed 391 deaths to COVID-19 to date.
Test results for about 1,100 people are being reported to the state every day, and a small percentage is coming back positive. The positivity rate appeared to be about 2 to 2.5 percent over the past week and has consistently been under 5 percent since the beginning of June.
So far, Cheshire County has had 76 confirmed cases; 13 of them are still considered active. The active cases involve residents of Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge, Stoddard, Swanzey and Walpole.
In other parts of the region, Antrim, Charlestown, Greenfield, New Ipswich and Peterborough each had at least one active case, according to the state health department’s online map.
Most, though not all, local communities have had at least one confirmed case at some point since early March. The places with the most total cases to date are New Ipswich (19), Peterborough (17), Keene (14), Jaffrey (12), Rindge (11) and Swanzey (10).
Most of those cases are no longer considered active.