NORTH CHARLESTOWN — A tornado blew through town during a thunderstorm Monday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The service investigated the possible tornado Tuesday. Winds need to hit at least 65 miles per hour, Meteorologist Jon Palmer told The Sentinel Tuesday morning, for it to be categorized as a tornado.
That afternoon, Meteorologist Hunter Tubbs said the tornado hit near the Claremont town line, and was estimated to have a maximum windspeed of 90 miles per hour.
Several roads were closed in Charlestown as a result of the storm. River and Oxbow roads, as well as part of Route 12 just south of the Claremont line, reopened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., according to the Charlestown Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police urge caution as workers continue to clear debris.
Much of Southern New Hampshire received sporadic wind damage from strong to severe thunderstorms, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service released Tuesday evening.
The storms downed trees, damaging roads and homes, and causing power outages in several communities, said a news release from the N.H. Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“Severe weather can happen anywhere, anytime and often without notice,” said HSEM Director Jennifer Harper in the release. “Have a plan ahead of time, make an emergency kit and sign up for NH Alerts to stay informed and to keep you and your family safe.”
People can learn more about developing emergency plans and kits at ReadyNH.gov.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
