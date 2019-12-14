Defendants at risk of skipping a court date can be detained on unaffordably high cash bail while awaiting trial, the N.H. Supreme Court ruled Friday.
The ruling comes in the case of a Cheshire County woman, Christina A. Hill, whose bail was set at $10,000 after her November 2018 arrest on drug charges. At arraignment, Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff called Hill “a risk of flight” in part because she had been arrested while out on bail in a separate drug possession case. Ruoff set bail in an amount he acknowledged she might not be able to afford.
In appealing the bail order, Hill’s attorney argued that a newly enacted bail reform law prohibits judges from setting impossibly high cash bail — effectively, the equivalent of ordering pretrial detention — just because they think someone won’t show up for court.
The Supreme Court disagreed, in a unanimous opinion authored by Justice Gary E. Hicks. The bail law, he wrote, “allows a trial court to set an unaffordable bail that results in detention based solely upon the court’s determination that an arrestee poses a flight risk.”
Bail is the mechanism by which people charged with a crime secure their release from jail while their cases move through the courts. That can range from personal recognizance — basically, a promise to appear for trial — to a requirement that the defendant post a specific amount of money before being let out, as an incentive to return for their hearing so as not to forfeit the money.
Last year, the N.H. Legislature passed a bail reform law prohibiting bail that would keep someone behind bars just because he or she is too poor to pay. At the same time, it allowed judges to deny bail to people they believed to be dangerous. Previously, judges would rely on obviously unaffordable bail sums as a way to keep dangerous defendants in jail.
The Supreme Court ruling applies to people who do not seem dangerous, but are considered at risk of not showing up for court. There had been disagreement over whether judges could set unattainably high cash bail in such cases.
“I think the message that I have received — and that I would tell our judges we have all received — is that the Legislature is saying cash bail should not be set as a means of holding somebody,” Judge Edwin W. Kelly, then the administrative judge overseeing New Hampshire’s circuit courts, said of the new law in an August 2018 interview with The Sentinel, weeks before it took effect.
“And essentially,” he added, “if the issue that you are confronting in court is whether or not this person is going to appear, that person has to walk out the door of the courthouse, without bail or with a low enough cash bail that they can afford it.”
Ruoff took a different view, one the Supreme Court would ultimately affirm.
“I think that the law allows me to set an amount regardless of her ability to post it,” he said at Hill’s November 2018 arraignment, “if I make sufficient findings … that just a bail that she can post alone is not sufficient” to ensure her appearance.
Last year's bail reform has been controversial. Law enforcement officials have complained of people being released on personal recognizance, only to commit new crimes or fail to show up for court. Reform advocates like the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire have pushed back on that narrative, pointing to examples of people they say did not need to be in jail and are free because of the law.
Actual data has been scarce, however. The state has not collected comprehensive data on failure-to-appear rates, crimes committed while on release or other aspects of bail reform, making it tough to measure the effects.
At least two efforts to study bail are underway. Legislation earlier this year established a commission of state lawmakers and criminal justice stakeholders to examine the issue and make recommendations. And in October, Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans to convene a bipartisan group to “to not only fix bail reform in New Hampshire, but to overhaul the system.” The state has also received a federal grant to analyze pretrial detainee data.
Because her case ended months ago, Friday’s Supreme Court ruling does not affect Hill directly. But the high court agreed to hear the appeal of her bail order anyway, to resolve a legal issue that could be repeated in other cases.
Hill was arrested after a person cooperating with Keene police bought a few hundred dollars’ worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin from her, according to an affidavit written by Detective Jennifer M. Truman. Court documents list Hill as living in either Keene or Troy at the time.
At her arraignment, the prosecutor said Hill’s criminal history included theft and drug charges, violations of probation and a bail jumping conviction in 2011, and she had failed to appear for court hearings in 2007 and 2010.
Hill later pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and selling heroin and crack and was sentenced to eight months in jail, including the 84 days she had already served before her conviction.
In appealing the bail order to the Supreme Court, each side pointed to language in the new statute that, it claimed, supported its interpretation. Justice Hicks spent much of his 10-page opinion parsing that language in reaching his conclusion. “Of course, if the legislature disagrees with our statutory interpretation, it is free to amend the statute,” he wrote.
In arguing that the law allows high cash bail, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said any other conclusion would produce bizarre results.
“[W]hat if this defendant had informed the court that if released, she had no intention of returning? Or if she had been charged under RSA 642:6 with escaping from custody?” Senior Assistant Attorney General Lisa L. Wolford wrote in a brief. “In either case, it would be absurd for the law to require the court to set bail in an amount which assured her release.”
David M. Rothstein, deputy director of the N.H. Public Defender program and Hill’s attorney on appeal, dismissed such examples as hyperbolic. “That’s just such an outlier that it’s not really useful to the discussion,” he said in an interview in October.
It’s much more common, he said, for people to be disorganized and simply forget they’re due in court. Mental illness and substance use can also play a role, he said.