VERMONT — State Police are investigating a burglary which was reported in Marlboro, Vt., over the weekend.
Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Route 9 just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. The residence, which is under construction, is owned by Aaron Aldrich, 35, of Brattleboro, the release says.
Taken from the property were several construction tools and other equipment from inside and outside of the residence, including a table saw, copper piping, an air-conditioning unit, a dehumidifier and lumber from Florida, according to police. Upon investigation, it was found that the garage door at the residence had been forced open.
Anyone who has information about the burglary is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.