ALSTEAD — To help with an increased need within the community for food assistance and a spike in grocery prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall Mountain Friendly Meals has launched a giving challenge, according to Director Mary Lou Huffling.
“Things have gotten harder,” she said.
Every dollar donated during the effort until July 31 will be matched by a family-owned foundation, which wishes to remain anonymous, with a goal of $10,000.
Serving residents of Cheshire and Sullivan counties, Fall Mountain Friendly Meals operates three meal programs: Friendly Meals, which provides local residents with a sit-down, home-cooked meal at the Alstead Fire Station; the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, which operates two food pantries in Langdon and Charlestown; and Meals on Wheels food delivery to seniors.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Meals on Wheels program typically served about 190 people per day, according to Huffling, of Alstead.
But during the pandemic — which halted the sit-down Friendly Meals program due to safety concerns — the organization’s food deliveries have increased to about 230, and its grocery bill has gone from $700 per week to between $900 and $1,000.
The program also recently lost its thrift store location at the Alstead Transfer Station, Huffling said.
The store took in clothing and shoes and offered them to people in the community at no cost, but Friendly Meals did ask for donations when possible.
The town is repurposing the building to accommodate a baler for recycling, according to Selectman Rock Wilson.
Though Huffling said these lost donations didn’t amount to a large chunk of change, “every little bit helps.”
The program is now searching for somewhere else for its thrift store. Meanwhile, Huffling said, it has no room for people to bring or pick up clothes in its current cooking space.
“If anybody has any ideas or happens to see a place or know of a place that might serve the purpose, if they would let me know,” she said. “We’ve approached several sites, but they have other plans.”
Those interested in donating to Fall Mountain Friendly Meals can send a check, addressed to the program, to P.O. Box 191 in Alstead.