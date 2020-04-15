City officials have teamed up with a local shelter to help three people experiencing homelessness self-isolate while they have COVID-19 symptoms.
The individuals, who regularly stay at Hundred Nights, have shown symptoms of the viral respiratory disease — which include fever, cough and shortness of breath — according to Executive Director Mindy Cambiar.
The city is paying a discounted rate to house the people in hotels, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said, as the city and state work on other plans for homeless residents.
The shelter at 17 Lamson St. had to turn to the city for help, Cambiar said, because it doesn’t have a way to isolate people if they’re symptomatic.
“Our beds are literally 2 feet apart, so we have the head-to-toe sleeping arrangement and sheets hanging between them, but it’s not ideal,” she said.
Dragon said the city is evaluating each situation on a case-by-case basis, and staff are also working on a back-up plan in case Keene sees “drastically” higher numbers of people experiencing homeless who have COVID-19 symptoms.
But for now, these three are the only cases of people who are homeless showing symptoms that the city has dealt with or is aware of, Dragon said. None have been tested for COVID-19, she said.
As part of his efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu announced earlier this month that all lodging providers — including hotels, bed and breakfasts, motels and short-term rentals, like those done through Airbnb — were restricted to housing vulnerable populations and essential workers.
The homeless population was one of the groups deemed “vulnerable” by the governor, but hotels are not required to provide housing for them.
It’s been hard to find hotels, as several in the Elm City have closed, limited their capacity or are just flat-out not accepting anyone symptomatic for COVID-19 to keep staff healthy, Dragon said.
The first person, who showed symptoms earlier this month, stayed at the Best Western Plus on Winchester Street for 14 days, while the other two have been staying at The Keene Inn on West Street since Friday, according to Dragon. Both properties are owned by companies affiliated with Jamsan Hotel Management of Lexington, Mass.
“We are doing our part to help end the pandemic by providing shelter while the individuals need it,” Ashok Patel, an official with Jamsan Hotel Management, said in an email. “We are providing hotel rooms to first responders, also. It’s costing us a lot of carrying cost to stay open, but are doing what we can to help.”
Dragon said another hotel, the Courtyard by Marriott, had agreed to accept two people, but later “The Marriott decided they did not want to assist with homeless isolation.”
The Marriott did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
The state is also preparing a vacant building in Laconia to be used to shelter people from across the state who are homeless and need to self-isolate due to symptoms, according to a spokesman from the state’s Joint Information Center, which is fielding coronavirus-related questions.
The facility, with an estimated capacity of 15 to 20 people, would be used as a last resort if a municipality has no other option for someone, the spokesman said. The state would also provide transportation if needed, he noted. Some local officials there have expressed concerns about the plan, according to the Laconia Daily Sun.
Until there is a solution, Cambiar said it’s a matter of keeping everyone safe.
“We are all human beings, we are all in this together,” she said. “This thing is not going to discriminate unless those put out there, like the homeless, are not given any type of protection at all ... this community is small enough that we can all work together and make it work.”