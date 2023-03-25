Peterborough resident Chuck Welch has been participating in mail art — a global phenomenon in which creators exchange art through the mail — for nearly 50 years. He’s even donated more than 5,000 pieces of his collection to the Smithsonian Archives of American Art.
“You can get a prize every day in your mailbox,” he said. “… Some mail artists call it Christmas-time every day.”
An artist, musician, archivist, husband, father and more, Welch, 74, is known in the mail art community as the CrackerJack Kid because of his excitement in never knowing what he’s going to get.
He’s received posters, sculptures, paintings and other pieces over the years, and has sent and received art from all over the world, including Berlin, South Africa, Japan, Argentina, Ukraine and Hungary. As for what he’s sent out, he’s gravitated toward prints made from stamps he has created, which he said is a favorite medium.
Welch grew up in Nebraska, and taught high-school art in Omaha after getting his master of science at Kearney State College. He also has a master of fine arts from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University in Massachusetts.
When he wasn’t teaching, Welch was practicing printmaking, in line with the focus of his undergraduate degree from Kearney State.
In the ’70s, Welch began making his own paper. In perfecting his craft, he went to many papermakers in the Midwest, trying to figure out how to put together a mill in his basement. He said he visited many prominent artisans and papermakers.
“During that time, it was really exciting for artists because papermaking was really taking off in a renaissance of activity and became a cottage industry where artists would set up their own mills, as I did,” he said.
He found a lot of creativity in what could be done with handmade paper, and enthusiasm for printing on it, painting on it and sculpting with it.
He first encountered mail art while in graduate school by going to a show in Nebraska dedicated to the artform and curated by design researcher Ken Friedman.
More than 45 years later, Welch is still a mail art collector, creator and contributor, and described the networks of artists who swap work through the mail as more than pen pals. The exchange requires a back and forth of creativity, not just someone writing their thoughts.
“You give something of yourself, and you get something back in return,” Welch said. “So, mail art isn’t a history, it’s a present.”
Welch and his wife, Cathy, moved to Peterborough 23 years ago so she could work at Monadnock Community Hospital as an ophthalmologist. They have four children: Lauryn, and triplets William, Storm and Gwyneth.
In 2019, Welch curated a show with Lauryn, showcasing his archive and filling two floors of the Sharon Arts Center.
Lauryn, who lives in New York City, described her father’s archival endeavors as his life’s work.
“It’s a collection of many lives over a span of 40 years within a community not many people know about,” she said. “It’s enormously valuable, and a moving expression of my dad’s love for his community of mail artists.”
Welch said Josh Franco, a national collector for the Smithsonian Archives of American Art, reached out after hearing about the show, and visited Peterborough to see his collection.
After Franco showed interest in acquiring items for the national archive, Welch agreed to donate 4 linear feet of his collection to preserve the mail art tradition and make it more widely accessible to the public.
Welch also donated his archive of mail artist correspondence from 1978 to the present—which contains letters and postcards from six continents — to the University of Iowa. He specifically sought out the university due to its leading art history program. These correspondences, which include a catalog of his responses, can be found in the Alternative Traditions in the Contemporary Arts collection.
A sampling of Welch’s collages, etchings, handmade paper and artist books were also donated to Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, which displays art made by Nebraskan artists.
“It means an awful lot to me to encourage some kind of legacy where people who were unaware of mail art, or academics who are interested in that area of art, can go to a place like the Smithsonian and sit down to go through the boxes as much as they want,” Welch said.
The mail art movement celebrates life and how differently people exist, he explained. There is enjoyment to be had in appreciating the ordinary.
“I’m living my life as a celebration of what I do and what my beliefs are,” Welch said. “… I think we would all get along better maybe if our religions and political beliefs wouldn’t get in the way, so we just see ourselves as being people doing ordinary things every day.”
