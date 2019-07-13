Local Crowd Monadnock received a grant from the New England Grassroots Environment Fund to support its community-based crowdfunding platform and its Pay-It-Forward program that provides extra support to campaigns led by low-income individuals and/or projects focusing on affordable housing, farms and food, and living-wage jobs and equity.
TLC Monadnock is supporting seven campaign leaders who plan to launch their campaigns in late summer to early fall.
TLC Monadnock is one of four communities participating in a year-long research project with the National Science Foundation and The Local Crowd designed to uncover the best ways to support social enterprises — mission-driven organizations that use business principles to make the world a better place.
The Local Crowd Monadnock is a community-based crowdfunding program helping start-up ventures, early-growth stage companies, and community-focused projects find access to capital.
The Grassroots Fund is dedicated to co-creating healthy and sustainable communities throughout New England.
Information: tlcmonadnock.com or contact Jen Risley at 283-5401.