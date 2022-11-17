Timoleon’s Restaurant in downtown Keene found a potential buyer earlier this year, but a lawsuit alleges the building owners breached the business’ lease, causing the deal to fall through.
The restaurant closed its doors last month, after more than 36 years in business. Timoleon's Inc. filed the civil lawsuit against the property owners, Robert Patton-Spruill and Patricia Moreno, on Sept. 26 in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The lawsuit, which seeks monetary damages for the loss of the $60,000 sale, alleges a trust owned by Patton-Spruill and Moreno violated a term of its lease with Timoleon’s that required it to provide any buyer of the business with a substantially similar new lease.
But a lawyer for Patton-Spruill and Moreno contends in court documents that the restaurant's lease ended almost two years earlier and with it any obligation for the trust to abide by its terms. In a counterclaim, Patton-Spruill and Moreno allege Timoleon’s owes their trust about $65,000 in unpaid rent and heating costs, not including late fees and interest.
“This bums me out,” Patton-Spruill said in a phone interview Wednesday. He said that the longtime owners of the restaurant, Timoleon “Lindy” and Kiriaky “Kiki” Chakalos, are “amazing fixtures of the community,” and he was saddened they haven't been able to sell the business.
But he described the lawsuit as “ridiculous."
Lindy and Kiki Chakalos' son Leonidas “Lou” Chakalos, who according to the lawsuit initially corresponded with the potential buyer, declined to comment on behalf of himself and his parents when reached by phone Wednesday. The Sentinel could not find contact information for his parents.
Timoleon’s Restaurant sold its real estate at 27 Main St. to the trust on Aug. 28, 2019, and the parties signed a lease on the same date, according to court documents. That lease included a provision that recognized the tenants were trying to sell the business and said in the event of a sale, “the Landlord shall provide the Buyer with a new lease of the Premises in a form substantially similar to this lease,” court documents state.
The initial term of the lease was six months, continuing month-to-month thereafter until terminated by the tenant or a year from the date it was signed, according to court documents.
Early this year, a Peterborough man made a written offer to buy Timoleon’s for $60,000 but revoked it when Patton-Spruill told him he would not give him a new lease, according to the Chakaloses' lawsuit.
The prospective buyer made an offer to buy Timoleon’s on March 31, and Lou Chakalos corresponded with Patton-Spruill the same day, asking about the lease he would give a new buyer, the lawsuit states.
Patton-Spruill responded with information about the costs of renting the space, according to the suit. But documents state that days later, on April 4, Lou Chakalos heard from the prospective buyer that he wanted out of the purchase, prompting Chakalos to ask Patton-Spruill why.
“I said I am selling the building [and] not signing new leases,” Patton-Spruill said, according to the lawsuit.
The lease expired in the summer of 2020, a lawyer for Patton-Spruill and Moreno argues in court documents, and therefore Timoleon’s has no cause of action based on events that happened in 2022. Regardless of whether the lease should apply, the trust’s lawyer contends in court documents, the tenants never completed the sale of Timoleon’s and therefore the landlord was under no obligation to provide a new lease.
The lawyer for Patton-Spruill and Moreno also said that the trust repeatedly requested Timoleon’s sign a new lease, but the restaurant owners declined as they wished to retire from the business and did not want to be bound to such a contract, according to documents.
Noting that the lease expired Aug. 29, 2020, the trust’s lawyer argues in the counterclaim that Timoleon’s had been occupying the building in “holdover” status — beyond the lease's expiration — since that date.
Under the lease, occupying the premises beyond the lease's term would subject Timoleon's to 150 percent of the base rent, amounting to $91,000 since Aug. 29, 2020, the lawyer for the trust argued. The restaurant owners still owe about $33,000 of that, as well as more than $32,000 in unpaid heating costs, not including interest and late fees, the trust’s lawyer claimed.
However, the lawyer for Timoleon's contends that a term of the lease related to holdovers states the tenant “shall be subject to all of the other provisions of this lease as to use and occupancy” and therefore the provision about sale of the business would still apply.
The property on Main Street is still up for sale, according to an online listing.
A judge has yet to take any action on an Oct. 25 motion from Patton-Spruill and Moreno's lawyer to dismiss or the Nov. 4 counterclaim filed by Patton-Spruill and Moreno. The lawyer representing Timoleon's has filed an objection to the motion to dismiss. There are currently no hearings scheduled in the case.
