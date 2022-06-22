Five days after Helen Colby of Keene died June 9, she was buried at Monadnock View Cemetery. But in keeping with Jewish rules, this should have happened days earlier, according to her daughter and some of Colby's fellow congregants at Ahavas Achim.
"It was disheartening how it all went," said her daughter Lisa Rousseau of Arizona. "My mother followed the customs adamantly. Everything was quick and prompt, according to tradition, except for the burial."
Robin Sylvern, a friend of Colby's and member of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene, said she should have been buried by Sunday, June 12, at the latest.
"It's not a preference," Sylvern, of Keene, said. "It's a law."
But Rabbi Dan Aronson of Ahavas Achim and Andy Bohannon, Keene's parks, recreation and facilities director — whose department oversees the city-owned cemeteries — said circumstances made this unfeasible.
Colby was born in Manchester and grew passionate about Judaism as an adult, said another one of her friends and fellow congregants, Elaine Bieber of Fitzwilliam. She took classes, studied and was very concerned with religious customs, including for burial, Bieber said.
Per Jewish custom, people are supposed to be buried within 24 hours of death, or otherwise as soon as possible, Sylvern said. This is in an effort to bury the person before decay sets in, as the body is not embalmed, also in keeping with tradition.
Colby would have wanted to follow that to the letter, Bieber said.
Rabbi Aronson said burial within 24 hours is ideal, but if that deadline can't be met, the congregation will try to bury the deceased within 72 hours.
In this case, even that deadline was impossible, Aronson said.
After Colby died, the congregation formed a Chevra kadisha, a Jewish burial society, the following day, Friday, to help prepare her body by cleansing her with water and dressing her in white linen shrouds before placing her in a plain, wooden coffin.
Aronson said it was too late to schedule a burial service that same day, and the congregation couldn't bury Colby on that Saturday either, as that is the Jewish Sabbath. The Keene Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Department is closed on Sundays.
Bieber, who handled the funeral arrangements, said she had tried to schedule Colby's burial for Monday, June 13, but was told by DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes that it already had a burial scheduled for that day, so she scheduled it for Tuesday.
The funeral was held that afternoon.
Bohannon said the circumstances surrounding Colby's burial were unfortunate, but both the city and the funeral home collaborated as best they could to make the proper accommodations.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the funeral home said that out of respect for families' privacy, there are certain matters it will not discuss with the media.
"However, we are fully committed to caring for every family with dignity and respect, and we are confident that we did everything within our ability to do so in taking care of this family," the statement said. "With regard to the burial, there were timing issues that were beyond the control of Foley Funeral Home."
Bohannon, who has served in his position since 2010, said that to his knowledge, this type of situation has never happened in the past.
Although the goal is to conduct burials as soon as possible, Aronson said the congregation must accommodate special circumstances.
"We aren't an orthodox movement, we sort of go with the flow," he said. "We want to keep traditions, but there's a level of pragmatism we want to account for. The city did a good job."
But Colby's daughter, who is not a follower of Judaism herself, said her mother had often talked about how necessary it was for her burial to keep with Jewish customs.
"My mother always used to say, 'If you won't make it in time, don't worry because we have a tight time frame and there will be a service later.' "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.