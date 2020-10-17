Timeline: Eviction protections
for NH residents
March 17: Gov. Chris Sununu issues emergency order temporarily suspending evictions and foreclosures
March 27: Federal CARES Act enacted, including a temporary eviction moratorium for tenants in most federally subsidized housing
July 1: State ban on evictions and foreclosures expires
July 24: CARES Act eviction moratorium expires
Sept. 4: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues order protecting tenants from eviction until Dec. 31
— Caleb Symons