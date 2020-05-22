Time’s almost up on free parking in downtown Keene, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon has announced.
The moratorium on meter fees will end June 1, Dragon said during Thursday’s meeting of the City Council. The time limit on these meters has been extended to three hours from two, with the exception of the curbside pick-up spots, which are limited to 15 minutes.
Free parking in on-street metered spaces was implemented in March as a means of helping local businesses that had been restricted to take-out or curbside pick-up options as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. But throughout May, certain sectors of New Hampshire’s economy have been permitted to start reopening, and Dragon said traffic in the downtown area is beginning to pick up.
Dragon told the council’s finance, organization and personnel committee earlier this month that the city’s revenue from meter fees and parking tickets is down significantly due to the suspended parking restrictions. She said the parking office was down about $19,000 in revenue as fiscal year 2020 draws to a close.
Free parking has applied to meters only. Regular rules apply for garages parking lots.