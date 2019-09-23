SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Spontaneous combustion is to blame for a three-alarm fire that destroyed a business Saturday night, according to state officials.
At about 7:30, Springfield firefighters responded to a fire alarm at Vermont Timberworks, a maker of timber frame homes on Fairbanks Road, according to a news release from Vermont’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit in the public safety department. People had also called 911 to report the blaze, the release says.
The Springfield department arrived to what became a three-alarm fire, according to a post on its Facebook page. Several area towns helped into the night to extinguish the blaze, including Bellows Falls, Charlestown, Dublin and Walpole.
The building and its contents were destroyed in the fire and deemed a total loss, according to the release, and Vermont Timberworks is looking for a temporary space to work from.
Investigators arrived around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to inspect the scene and determined the fire was accidental. They blamed a combination of waste in the business’ dumpster — saw dust and dirty rags that were used to stain wood, for example — that spontaneously ignited due to Saturday’s heat and humidity. Because the dumpster was so close to the building, the fire easily spread, investigators say.
Vermont’s Division on Fire Safety took the opportunity in the release to underscore the importance of properly discarding such materials in special, non-combustible receptacles.
The division also pointed out that dumpsters 1.5 cubic feet or larger are not allowed to be stored within 10 feet of a building.
Anyone with a dumpster of this size that’s too close to a building can call their trash service and have it moved, the release notes.