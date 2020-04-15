WESTMORELAND — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been at least a month since area entertainers have been able to perform for residents of Maplewood Nursing Home.
But a collaboration between the county-owned long-term care, rehabilitation and assisted-living facility, Cheshire TV and local musicians seeks to change that with a little ingenuity and a lot of love.
Starting late last week, five of Maplewood’s regular performers — Mike Blake, Carl Jacobs, Walt Sayre, Gerry Grimo and Carl Brogan — each gave solo concerts in the Keene studio of Cheshire TV. Rick Blood, who does studio production for the organization’s two local public-access channels, recorded the hour-long performances — three on Friday and two on Monday — and put them on a DVD to give to Maplewood.
Blood said Tuesday he gave the recordings the collective title of “The Colorful Curtain Project” because each performer was filmed in front of a black drape illuminated with colored lights.
Kendra Pahl, activities director at the nursing home, said Maplewood residents who have televisions all share a closed circuit channel overseen by the facility. It’s that channel the performances will be shown on once she receives the DVD, she said.
While the performances won’t be the live interactive affairs residents are used to, they will still get to see some of their favorite performers singing and playing some of their favorite tunes.
“These are entertainers they’re familiar with and love, and it gets us as close as we can get to a normal performance right now,” Pahl said.
And doing what they can to give residents a sense of normalcy is important, she said.
Before Maplewood had to close its doors to visitors because of the pandemic, entertainers often came to perform for residents on Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons. They also came on some holidays. The lineup included not only individual musicians, but a line-dancing group, steel-drum group and town bands, Pahl said.
“In the recreation world, we like to provide a variety of opportunities for our residents, and one of the biggest things our residents enjoy is music,” she said.
And the residents have missed not having access to those events, which are almost like they’re going out to see a concert, she said.
The idea of creating the video recording to try to replicate the live-music experience for residents came from County Administrator Chris Coates.
Coates said Tuesday he came up with the idea about a week and a half ago when he was thinking about how county staff could bring some level of joy and continuity to Maplewood residents who aren’t able to see families, friends or live performances.
He then reached out to Pahl and Blood, who took things from there, he said.
He wouldn’t mind other nursing homes sharing the recordings with their residents, he said. “If it helps out people who are isolated right now, that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
Cheshire TV also plans to include the performances in its broadcast schedule during the next month, Blood said.
Sayre, a Keene musician who plays the keyboard and sings, has done concerts at Maplewood for the past 15 to 20 years. His performances follow a sing-along format with song selections of Mitch Miller and Lawrence Welk vintage. He also performs special holiday shows for residents.
“The music I play is the music they remember from when they were young,” he said.
Over the years, he’s gotten to know many Maplewood residents and misses performing for them, he said. He jumped at the chance to be part of the recording, he said.
“My aim is to make them happy with my music,” he said. “I really care about the residents, and I really want to at least put a smile on their faces.”