Three area women will be co-leading the Monadnock United Way’s 2021 campaign, the organization announced Wednesday.
Karen Peterson of Peterborough is teaming up with Danya Landis and Beth Wood, both of Keene, for the “Stronger Together” campaign. The theme is a tribute to the community’s perseverance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“All three women are dedicated supporters of our community and have served in a variety of ways to make it stronger,” a news release from the Monadnock United Way says.
The Monadnock United Way partners with other area agencies to support programs related to children, education and financial stability. Its annual fundraising drive includes workplace giving campaigns and other individual donations.
Peterson has lived in Peterborough for almost 30 years and is the development and fundraising coordinator at Monadnock Developmental Services in Keene. She is a longtime supporter of the Monadnock United Way, the release says, and is a volunteer for the organization’s investment team.
Landis is the co-founder, partner and arts director for Machina Arts/Machina Kitchen and ArtBar in Keene. The release says she’s served the community in many ways, including as a board member of the Keene Young Professionals, a member of the Keene City Commission and a founding member of TEDx Keene.
Wood, co-owner of 21 Bar & Grill in Keene, is an Elm City native and is “committed to making her home city and the Monadnock region a better place for people to live and thrive,” the release says.
She is the founder of the Greater Keene Rotaract Club, is a member of the Keene Elm City Rotary Club and won a Sentinel Trendsetter award in 2020.
This year’s fundraising goal is $1,462,000, the release says, and the funds raised will be used to “help address today’s issues while solving root causes of poverty, child abuse and low educational achievement” in the Monadnock Region.
The Keene branch of the national nonprofit raised $1,307,723 for its Better Together Campaign last year, exceeding its goal of $1,277,000. In recent years, the organization had been unable to meet higher goals — ranging from more than $2 million to last year’s $1.5 million-plus — without dipping into its reserve account.